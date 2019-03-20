New Jail Construction Continues, Despite Cold

Despite the polar vortex and cold temperatures, Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel says progress is being made with the new, $36 million jail.

Federspiel said the cold weather did slow down work but contractors expect to catch up as the weather warms up. He said while there may be some cost adjustments, the project is still within its budget. One part of the project, connecting the jail to the court house, is being done in two phases. About 90 feet of the tunnel was constructed under South Harrison Street. The remaining portion of that tunnel can not be completed until the old jail has been torn down. Until the new tunnel is completed, jail corrections officers will transport prisoners to court appearances by car or use the current closed circuit television system.

The new facility on South Harrison is across from the current jail. It’s expected to open in late February or early March of 2020. Saginaw County’s building authority has not decided how the old jail site will be used after demolition is completed.