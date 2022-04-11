WSGW Morning Team Show: April 18, 2022 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The Tigers first weekend is in the books, and the same for the Loons, plus The Masters, and a mention of the Pistons season ending (runs 7:34)…..
*************************************************************
MagellanTV is looking for a true-crime fanatic to take on a 24-hour True Crime marathon, and document their experience, and be paid $100/hour!
A representative for the TSA says items concealing blades or knives in the handle portion are “not uncommon” finds at TSA checkpoints.
What do you do with your horse after running a race? You take him home on the train!
Wake Up Song of the Day: Richard Berry and The Pharaohs “Louie Louie“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1957, Richard Berry and The Pharoahs had a hit with this legendary song. The group was only around for a few years, but the song lives on as the most recorded song in Rock ‘n Roll history (according to sources).
