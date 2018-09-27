31st District State Senate Race Heating Up

The 31st District State Senate race pits Republican and former State Representative Kevin Daley against Bay County Clerk Cynthia Luczak who’s a Democrat.

Daley who defeated State Senator Gary Glenn in a bruising GOP primary sees auto insurance reform and upgrading vocational education as priority issues. Luczak also cited reforming auto insurance along with fixing crumbling roads, making health care more affordable, expanding mental health services and providing more money for education.

The Senate seat encompasses Bay, Lapeer and Tuscola Counties.