      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: April 5, 2022 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 5, 2022 @ 5:11am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Every Tuesday Morning after the 7:30am news during the Great Lakes Loons season, Charlie talks with Tyler Kring of the Loons.   Tyler is is the Assistant GM of Business Development, among his duties is to help guide the entertainment and promotions, and handle media relations.

Tyler Kring

 

Click for Link to Great Lakes Loons

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Scientists plan to send a radio message into deep space searching for intelligent civilizations (let the jokes begin)  (runs 2:54)…..

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Here is Your Chance to Win a Daily Cash Prize of $1000

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

Plan Now to Join the Fun on April 16!!!

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Hollies “Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress)“.   Allan Clarke is 80.   A founder member of the group who co-wrote this hit song and sang lead.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

 

Popular Posts
Saginaw Township Crash Sends 2 to the Hospital
Arizona Woman Sentenced for Driving 10lbs of Meth from Mexico to Saginaw
Bay City Man Faces Felony After Breaking Into Brother's Home
Saginaw Police Investigate Woman's Murder
Major Road Work Scheduled for Bay City
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On