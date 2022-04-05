WSGW Morning Team Show: April 5, 2022 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Every Tuesday Morning after the 7:30am news during the Great Lakes Loons season, Charlie talks with Tyler Kring of the Loons. Tyler is is the Assistant GM of Business Development, among his duties is to help guide the entertainment and promotions, and handle media relations.
Tyler Kring
Click for Link to Great Lakes Loons
*************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Scientists plan to send a radio message into deep space searching for intelligent civilizations (let the jokes begin) (runs 2:54)…..
Here is Your Chance to Win a Daily Cash Prize of $1000
Plan Now to Join the Fun on April 16!!!
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Hollies “Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress)“. Allan Clarke is 80. A founder member of the group who co-wrote this hit song and sang lead.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page