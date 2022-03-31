Fire Destroys Midland County Plastics Plant

What one observer called a massive fire destroyed a Midland County Plastics plant Thursday morning. The fire was discovered around 5:30a.m. at Robinson Industries on West Curtis Road near M-18 and about 5 miles north of U.S.10. Units from several fire departments including Coleman, Beaverton, and Midland responded to the wind-whipped blaze. Area residents reported hearing some explosions after the fire broke out. The cause of the fire will be investigated. There were no reports of injuries as employees working inside the plant made it out safely.
A statement from Robinson Industries read in part “Thankfully no one was injured. We want all of our customers and employees and community members to know that we are definitely still in business. We also want to express our deepest gratitude to our employees and first responders who went above and beyond to control the fire and get everyone to safety. We are already meeting to first make sure that our customers needs are met and secondly to begin to rebuild. Thank you everyone for your outpouring of support. Robinson Industries, which was founded in 1947, produces thermoformed heavy-duty plastics and injection molding for several industries including auto, retail, agricultural, battery, defense, marine, and textile. Robinson has 200 employees at two locations, the main plant and the structural foam plant which is on M-18 near the U-S 10 freeway.