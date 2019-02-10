Tall Ships Celebration Coming in July

Bay City is gearing up for its tri-annual Tall Ship Celebration this summer. Organizers say this year’s festival, which starts July 18 and runs through the 21st, will make Bay City the longest, continuously serving host port in the Great Lakes. The event will mark the seventh consecutive time Bay City has hosted the tall ship fleet. Bay City has also won the “Port of the Year” award from Tall Ships America for four of the previous six festivals, more than any other host community in North America.

Eleven tall ships, including Bay City’s own Appledore IV and Appledore V will be docked in Bay City, allowing tours. The Appledore vessels will offer a full schedule of sailing trips during the festival. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend.

The Tall Ship Celebration is a production of BaySail, a nonprofit educational organization that owns and operates the Appledore vessels. Michigan Sugar is the Presenting Sponsor for the 2019 Tall Ship Celebration. More information about the festival can be found at www.tallshipcelebration.com or www.baysailbaycity.org.