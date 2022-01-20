      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: January 20, 2022 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Jan 20, 2022 @ 4:42am

It's the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

$30 gift certificate for Vno Wine Warehouse New Year Festival for only $15!

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A quick follow up on our Snow Plow Names from yesterday, then a funny “oops” from Missouri State Highway Patrol sending out a text message, and are  you ready for Oscar Mayer as a beauty treatment instead of a sandwich treat (runs

Here is the Notification Sent by the Missouri State Highway Patrol

Image

Here is the Oscar Mayer Bologna Face Mask Packaging and YouTube Video

 

Oscar Mayer Bologna Hydrogel Sheet Face Mask

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

A Fun Event for a Good Cause is Coming Soon…..

 

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The 5 Satins “In the Still of the Night“.   An honor song for founding member, Fred Parris, who died January 13 at the age of 85.   Fred wrote and sang lead on this classic hit.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

