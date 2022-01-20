WSGW Morning Team Show: January 20, 2022 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
$30 gift certificate for Vno Wine Warehouse New Year Festival for only $15!
****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A quick follow up on our Snow Plow Names from yesterday, then a funny “oops” from Missouri State Highway Patrol sending out a text message, and are you ready for Oscar Mayer as a beauty treatment instead of a sandwich treat (runs
Here is the Notification Sent by the Missouri State Highway Patrol
Here is the Oscar Mayer Bologna Face Mask Packaging and YouTube Video
A Fun Event for a Good Cause is Coming Soon…..
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
Wake Up Song of the Day: The 5 Satins “In the Still of the Night“. An honor song for founding member, Fred Parris, who died January 13 at the age of 85. Fred wrote and sang lead on this classic hit.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page