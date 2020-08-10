3 Shootings in 4 Days in Saginaw; One Victim Dead
(Alpha Media file photo)
Saginaw and state police have their hands full with three investigations into shooting which occurred over the weekend.
The first was on Friday, August 7 when a 40-year-old man was shot at least once in the 1600 block of Williamson around 8:30 p.m.
A second victim, 34-year-old Tony Joshua of Saginaw, was killed by gunfire around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8 during a shooting in the 2000 block of S. Washington. Police say the victim was shot in the back.
A third shooting was reported Monday, August 10 by Saginaw County Central Dispatch in the 900 block of N. Mason. That shooting took place around midnight.
So far, there is no suspect information in any of the incidents. It isn’t known of the shootings are connected. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.