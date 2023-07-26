3 Ohio inmates escape jail, 2 caught, 1 remains on the run

Three Ohio inmates escaped from a community correctional center through a window on Wednesday morning, and one is still on the run, according to a news statement from the Warren County Sheriff’s office.

Glynis Thompson, 37, and two other inmates broke through a facility window around 1:40 a.m. and escaped on foot, the sheriff’s office said. Shortly after the escape, the Monroe Police Department caught two of the inmates. The inmates are being held in the Warren County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thompson, who has a history of violence and active warrants for his arrest, remains on the run, the sheriff’s department said. In 2015, Thompson was incarcerated at the Lorain Correctional Institution, according to online state inmate records, and he is listed as a parole violator.

In May, an inmate who escaped from a prison in Northwestern Ohio died from drowning while on the lam. Bradley Gillespie and another prisoner had concealed themselves in a trash container. His accomplice, James Lee, was caught the next day in Kentucky, but Gillespie avoided capture until his body was found in the Ohio River.

Reporting contributed by Stephen Smith.