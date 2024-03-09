WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

3 killed in National Guard helicopter crash in Texas

By CBS News
March 9, 2024 2:02PM EST
Share

▶ Watch Video: At least 1 killed in National Guard helicopter crash in Texas

Three people were killed when a U.S. National Guard helicopter crashed Friday on the Texas southern border, officials said.

A UH-72 Lakota helicopter crashed just before 4 p.m., local time, while on a support mission near Rio Grande City along the U.S-Mexico border, according to a statement from Joint Task Force North.

Two soldiers and one U.S. Border Patrol agent were killed and another soldier was injured.

The cause is under investigation, JTF-North said. 

A National Guard spokesperson previously told CBS News that the helicopter went down in La Grulla, Texas, located about 40 miles west of the border city of McAllen.

— Camilo Montoya-Galvez contributed to this report. 

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correctly identify the helicopter as a UH-72 Lakota.

Popular Stories

1

Community Remembers Paraprofessional Killed In Car Crash
2

Flint City Council Member Eric Mays Passes Away
3

Funeral and Visitation Prepared for Flint City Councilman Eric Mays
4

One Injured, One Dead in Flushing Township Shooting
5

Surgeon Charged with Threats to Harm Hospital Staff While Performing Surgery