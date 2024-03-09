3 killed in National Guard helicopter crash in Texas

▶ Watch Video: At least 1 killed in National Guard helicopter crash in Texas

Three people were killed when a U.S. National Guard helicopter crashed Friday on the Texas southern border, officials said.

A UH-72 Lakota helicopter crashed just before 4 p.m., local time, while on a support mission near Rio Grande City along the U.S-Mexico border, according to a statement from Joint Task Force North.

Two soldiers and one U.S. Border Patrol agent were killed and another soldier was injured.

The cause is under investigation, JTF-North said.

A National Guard spokesperson previously told CBS News that the helicopter went down in La Grulla, Texas, located about 40 miles west of the border city of McAllen.

— Camilo Montoya-Galvez contributed to this report.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correctly identify the helicopter as a UH-72 Lakota.