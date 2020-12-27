3 killed, 3 others wounded in shooting at Illinois bowling alley

Three people were killed and three were wounded Saturday night when someone opened fire at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, CBS Chicago reports. One suspect was taken into custody, police said.

According to the Rockford Police Department, the suspect is a 37-year-old white male and “no others are being sought at this time.”

Rockford police Chief Dan O’Shea said at a press conference Saturday night that police were called at 6:55 p.m. local time to the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley. O’Shea said three people were confirmed dead, while three others were shot and wounded and were being treated at local hospitals.

At least two of the people who were shot are teenagers, according to CBS affiliate WIFR-TV. It is not currently known if they were patrons or employees of the bowling alley.

Police believe the shooting was a random attack.

The suspect was still in the building when police came, O’Shea said. It was not believed that officers fired any shots, and as of 8:30 p.m., the person taken into custody was believed to be the only one involved.

The ages and identities of the victims have not yet been released.

O’Shea said some of the victims were shot inside the bowling alley building and some were shot outside.

Police were not sure if the bowling alley was open for business at the time of the shooting. The bowling alley should have been closed due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.