WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

3 earthquakes occur within minutes, jolting California’s Bay Area

By CBS News
March 28, 2023 11:11AM EDT
Share

A series of small earthquakes jolted residents in northern California on Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an initial 3.5 earthquake at 6:01 a.m. local time near Pacifica, followed by a pair of 2.6 aftershocks at 6:03 and 6:04 a.m. local time. 

According to CBS San Francisco, there were no reports of damage or injuries. Residents from Santa Cruz to San Francisco felt the quakes. 

The earthquakes come as strong winds and heavy showers impact the Bay Area, CBS San Francisco reported. California has also seen heavy snow and strong rain in recent weeks

The radius of the Bay Area quakes this morning.

U.S. Geological Survey

Popular Stories

1

Eric Mays Sentenced in Disorderly Conduct Case
2

Year-Long Narcotics Investigation Leads to Arrest in Bay County
3

Three People Charged with Torture and Killing of Animals
4

State Police Stop Driver Experiencing Medical Emergency
5

Bay City Central HS Hires New Principal