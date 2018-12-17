WSGW Morning Team Show: December 17, 2018

It’s Monday Morning on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

(charlie rood) You’ll forgive me for using a picture I used last Christmas season. It’s “Santa Leia”, our family dog (shepherd/hound mix), in a photo taken at 1:45 in the morning! My son Charlie reminded me of this picture and asked me to use it again.

This is the start of the final full week of “normalcy” this year. With Christmas Eve one week away and New Year’s Eve two weeks away, schools will be closing and work schedules (for some) will be altered.

*******************************************************************

REMINDER! Today is the day of a “programming adjustment” on WSGW AM and FM:

Laura Ingraham (Weeknights 9-Mid on WSGW 100.5 FM) has decided to end her radio show.

Starting tonight, moving from WSGW 790am, will be “Markley and Van Camp” (currently Weeknights 7-10pm).

Coming back to WSGW 790am in his previous time of 7-10pm will be Clark Howard.

*******************************************************************

Charlie and Dave and Pat are “Lions Loathing” as the fork is officially stuck in the 2018 season (runs 8:08)…..

*******************************************************************

As the Detroit News reports… You can still shop Toys R Us….. in Canada

*******************************************************************

The RocketGrab “12 Deals of Christmas” have wrapped up, but the deals still exist at www.RocketGrab.com!

That is, as long as the deal is not sold out! Click the word “HOME” below to access the home page for RocketGrab

*******************************************************************

You can win four packs of tickets for a different holiday experience at the Bridgeport Gore Grounds!

The Bridgeport Gore Grounds brings a new horrifying, Christmas-themed haunted house unleashing evil elves, scary snowmen and Krampus, the “king of Christmas nightmares.” A Haunted Black Xmas Wonderland will be open December 21st, 22nd, 28th and 29th.

This chilling event brings to life the story of a Christmas demon, known as Krampus, that helps Santa deal with anyone that is naughty. Visitors who loved getting spooked during Halloween can get scared all over again for this holiday season. The new attraction will offer photos with Krampus.

*******************************************************************

“Sharing Hope RadioThon to Benefit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan”

On Wednesday, December 19, from 5:30am-6pm, WSGW and our Alpha Media Stations will broadcast the RadioThon to benefit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan, presented by Tim Hortons, Euclid Industries, and Fisher Contracting.

We will be asking You, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to consider making a gift to the Rescue Ministries to help those in need with food, clothing, shelter, and the life-changing programs offered by the Rescue Ministries. A $30 gift will provide a night of Hope and Care.

You will hear stories from people who have found help at the Rescue Ministries thanks to your generosity.

The Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland Sharing Hope RadioThon number to call: 989-755-HOPE (4673)

You can also make gifts online: r3monline.org

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Mannheim Monday “Hallelujah Chorus”. This is the symphony version performed with the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra (runs 4:27).

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page