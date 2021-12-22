Chesaning Fires Investigated as Arsons

Two recent fires in Chesaning may be arsons.
The Chesaning-Brady Fire Department responded to a fire in a recycle bin Friday, December 17 in an alley near N. Front St. around 3:15 a.m., which damaged part of a downspout on a nearby building. A second fire was set in a dumpster in an alley off N. Saginaw St. around 1:30 a.m. behind Rexall Pharmacy the next day.
Police have identified a suspect during the investigation but ask anyone with additional information to call the Chesaning Police Department at (989) 845-2550.