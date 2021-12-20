      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: December 20, 2021 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Dec 20, 2021 @ 4:24am

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

New “12 Deals of Christmas” Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

$25 Gift Certificate to Super Cute

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     We have Lions Love this Monday Morning following an impressive win on Sunday (runs 9:20)…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Goat Watch is Over for 2021!   The Goat has Burned!

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:

 

 

Click for Link to the Goat OnLine Site

This is the official Tweet from the Goat:     “Nooo, It’s literally the worst feeling to go down in flames. But the comeback is always stronger than the setback. And – I’ll be bock!”

A police officer stands near the frame of a giant straw Yule goat after it was set ablaze, rekindling a cat-and-mouse tradition between locals trying to burn it down and authorities trying to stop it, in Gavle, Sweden, December 17, 2021. Pernilla Wahlman/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Pernilla Wahlman/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

One Week Away from Christmas Eve…..

Click for the WSGW Christmas Programming

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

There is a Candy Cane Shortage!

Candy canes and music boxes stand on a holiday display in a Lowe's store Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Northglenn, Colo.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Enter Once a Day with Bonus Entry Opportunities, too!   Good Luck!

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day (now with Seasonal Sounds heading to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day):    Mannheim Steamroller “Angels We Have Heard on High (Live)“.   It’s a “Mannheim Monday” for Christmas Music!

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Saginaw County Fatal Crash Under Investigation
Bay City Public Safety Investigating Fatal Crash
Flint Crash Kills Two, Injures Four
Power Outage Affecting Saginaw
Midland County Fatal Fire Under Investigation
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On