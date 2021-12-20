WSGW Morning Team Show: December 20, 2021 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New “12 Deals of Christmas” Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
$25 Gift Certificate to Super Cute
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: We have Lions Love this Monday Morning following an impressive win on Sunday (runs 9:20)…..
Goat Watch is Over for 2021! The Goat has Burned!
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:
Click for Link to the Goat OnLine Site
This is the official Tweet from the Goat: “Nooo, It’s literally the worst feeling to go down in flames. But the comeback is always stronger than the setback. And – I’ll be bock!”
Pernilla Wahlman/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
One Week Away from Christmas Eve…..
Click for the WSGW Christmas Programming
There is a Candy Cane Shortage!
David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Enter Once a Day with Bonus Entry Opportunities, too! Good Luck!
****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
Wake Up Song of the Day (now with Seasonal Sounds heading to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day): Mannheim Steamroller “Angels We Have Heard on High (Live)“. It’s a “Mannheim Monday” for Christmas Music!
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page