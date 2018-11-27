New Leaders In Saginaw’s City Hall

Floyd Kloc is Saginaw's new mayor and Brenda Moore is the new mayor pro tem. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw City Councilman Floyd Kloc is getting a promotion. The former mayor pro tem is now Saginaw’s mayor, replacing Dennis Browning who did not seek reelection.

Kloc has some goals, economic development and growing the city’s population, starting his two year term as mayor. Kloc said attracting new businesses to serve a growing downtown population is a priority. He said the SVRC Market Place, the CMU medical school and soon Delta College’s new Saginaw Center are bringing people downtown who need places to eat, barber shops and other services.

Kloc also wants to keep vacant houses from deteriorating providing homes for new residents. The Saginaw City Council selected Brenda Moore to be the new mayor pro tem.

Monday night’s meeting was also the first session for the newest members, Autumn Scherzer and Bill Ostash, elected earlier this month.