29-Year-Old Charged in Vienna Township Rest Stop Murder

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man at a rest stop in Vienna Township.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth Freiburger was arrested Friday morning after two hunters saw her vehicle speeding away from a shooting at the rest stop off southbound I-75. 59-year-old Kristopher Myers had been shot twice and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the killing stemmed from a domestic dispute and substance abuse.

Freiburger has been charged with First Degree Murder and Felony Firearm.