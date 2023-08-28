WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

29-Year-Old Charged in Vienna Township Rest Stop Murder

By jonathan.dent
August 28, 2023 3:28PM EDT
Share
29-Year-Old Charged in Vienna Township Rest Stop Murder
Elizabeth Freiburger (Genesee County Sheriff’s Office)

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man at a rest stop in Vienna Township.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth Freiburger was arrested Friday morning after two hunters saw her vehicle speeding away from a shooting at the rest stop off southbound I-75. 59-year-old Kristopher Myers had been shot twice and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the killing stemmed from a domestic dispute and substance abuse.

Freiburger has been charged with First Degree Murder and Felony Firearm.

Popular Stories

1

Carrollton Township Man Accused of Threatening Teen in Seattle
2

Gun Confiscated by Police in Chicago Linked to 2020 Murder in Huron County
3

Huron County Man Hurt in Tractor Accident
4

Michigan State Police Unveil Update to Beacon Bubble
5

Suspect Shot by State Police in Saginaw