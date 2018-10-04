WSGW Morning Team Show: October 4, 2018

A Thursday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

**************************************************************************

Here are the Winners of the WSGW Listen to the Mrs. Chili Cookoff at The Maytag Store on Wednesday. Hear more during the program at 10am on WSGW 790am. Winners received cash from The Maytag Store and all contestants enjoyed special aprons from Michigan Sugar.

3rd Place – Cheryl’s Chilirita $50

2nd Place – Tailgate Chili Chili Bang Bang (Linda Schmidt) $100

1st Place – Absolutely Fantastic Chili (Sally Sibthorpe) $200

**************************************************************************

Tomorrow, on the FRIDAY WSGW Morning Team Show, you’ll have the chance to win pairs of tickets to see the “Rat Pack Tribute and Dinner Show by Jerry Armstrong”. It’s Friday, October 12, at Forward Conference Center in West Branch. Tickets include 3-course dinner at 7pm and the show at 8pm. Tickets will be given away after the 6:30am news on WSGW 790am and 100.5 FM.

**************************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, the WSGW Morning Team weekly Saginaw Spirit report with voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 8:42)

**************************************************************************

**************************************************************************

Charlie and Dave and Pat talk about (runs 3:54)

When will the PRIVATE FBI report on Kavanaugh/Ford leak?

Jose Iglesias posts a farewell message to Tigers fans

NHL Player fights a player for celebrating a goal… there is a solution to this

**************************************************************************

Brand New RocketGrab Launched…

**************************************************************************

Charlie and Dave and Pat have some fun with the Earth, Wind, and Fire song “September”, and talk about Oreo now offering Halloween candy (runs 4:35)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire is number one this week on the Billboard R&B digital chart, with a 215-percent surge in sales over the previous week. It also had a 100-percent increase in streaming. Earth, Wind and Fire tweeted a poll question on Sept. 21, “Do you remember?” Eighty-eight percent of respondents said yes. The first line of the song is, “Do you remember/The 21st night of September.”

Link to Oreo Halloween candy story

**************************************************************************

Here is the story and video of a burglar getting hit with his own thrown rock in his stupid head!

**************************************************************************