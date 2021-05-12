28-year-old sneaked into a high school to promote her Instagram

A 28-year-old woman put on a backpack, grabbed a skateboard and went to her local high school with one goal: Gain Instagram followers. Now, she’s facing charges, according to CBS Miami.

Audrey Nicole Francisquini walked into American Senior High School in Miami on Monday in disguise as a students. Francisquini didn’t necessarily try to blend in – she stood out by handing out flyers promoting her Instagram account, according to a police report.

Francisquini filmed herself on her cellphone as she wandering the school, asking students to follow her on social media, police said. The real students went to class, and the imposter was confronted by school security. She said she was looking for the registration office.

After being confronted, Francisquini still continued to walk around and talk to students as they tried to enter classrooms. She was confronted again and still refused to stop.

School administration was advised of a “potential threat on campus,” but Francisquini eluded both security and administrators.

She left through a side door leading to the faculty parking lot. However, investigators found Francisquini’s Instagram account, and found her at home where she was taken into custody.

She was charged with burglary, interference with an educational institution and resisting an officer without violence.

CBS News has reached out to Miami-Dade County Public Schools and is awaiting response.