WSGW Morning Team Show: September 19, 2018

The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

**************************************************************************

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat on the announcement from Bob Seger that he will do one final tour…   (runs 5:32)

 

**************************************************************************

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Judge Kavanaugh vs Christine Ford

 

**************************************************************************

 

Saginaw Spirit Season Opener Tonight!

Saginaw Spirit Hockey All Season Long on WSGW 100.5 FM

 

 

**************************************************************************

 

The Baltimore Orioles featured Braille lettering on uniforms last night for a good cause…

Photo of Trey Mancini Autographed, Game-Worn Braille Jersey

**************************************************************************

Officials in North Carolina say about GPS and trying to navigate flooded roads “it is not safe now to trust them with your life”!

 

**************************************************************************

 

This is a different take on taking school pictures…..

LONDON (AP) _ Kids and parents are always excited about school photo day. But for some third-graders in London, this year’s effort will be special. That’s because the photos are being taken under the direction of Steve McQueen. The
Oscar-winning director plans to take a portrait of every third-grader in London. That means tens of thousands of photos taken in 2,400 elementary schools over the next nine months. The third-graders’ images will be displayed in several London venues starting next fall. The artist who co-commissioned the project says it’s aimed at capturing moments of “excitement, anxiety and hope.”

 

**************************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:      Paul Williams “Old Fashioned Love Song“.   He is 73.   Perhaps better known as a songwriter than singer, he did write this song that Three Dog Night made popular, but this is his own version.

 

