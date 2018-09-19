WSGW Morning Team Show: September 19, 2018

The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
**************************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat on the announcement from Bob Seger that he will do one final tour… (runs 5:32)
**************************************************************************
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
**************************************************************************
Saginaw Spirit Season Opener Tonight!
Saginaw Spirit Hockey All Season Long on WSGW 100.5 FM
**************************************************************************
The Baltimore Orioles featured Braille lettering on uniforms last night for a good cause…
**************************************************************************
Officials in North Carolina say about GPS and trying to navigate flooded roads “it is not safe now to trust them with your life”!
**************************************************************************
This is a different take on taking school pictures…..
LONDON (AP) _ Kids and parents are always excited about school photo day. But for some third-graders in London, this year’s effort will be special. That’s because the photos are being taken under the direction of Steve McQueen. The
Oscar-winning director plans to take a portrait of every third-grader in London. That means tens of thousands of photos taken in 2,400 elementary schools over the next nine months. The third-graders’ images will be displayed in several London venues starting next fall. The artist who co-commissioned the project says it’s aimed at capturing moments of “excitement, anxiety and hope.”
**************************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Paul Williams “Old Fashioned Love Song“. He is 73. Perhaps better known as a songwriter than singer, he did write this song that Three Dog Night made popular, but this is his own version.
Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page