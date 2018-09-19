WSGW Morning Team Show: September 19, 2018

The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Charlie and Dave and Pat on the announcement from Bob Seger that he will do one final tour… (runs 5:32)

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Saginaw Spirit Season Opener Tonight!

The Baltimore Orioles featured Braille lettering on uniforms last night for a good cause…

Officials in North Carolina say about GPS and trying to navigate flooded roads “it is not safe now to trust them with your life”!

This is a different take on taking school pictures…..

LONDON (AP) _ Kids and parents are always excited about school photo day. But for some third-graders in London, this year’s effort will be special. That’s because the photos are being taken under the direction of Steve McQueen. The

Oscar-winning director plans to take a portrait of every third-grader in London. That means tens of thousands of photos taken in 2,400 elementary schools over the next nine months. The third-graders’ images will be displayed in several London venues starting next fall. The artist who co-commissioned the project says it’s aimed at capturing moments of “excitement, anxiety and hope.”