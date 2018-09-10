WSGW Morning Team Show: September 10, 2018

It’s a “Money” Monday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

The Contest is Underway Today…..

Pat Johnston has his assessment of the Serena Williams U.S. Open incident….. (runs 1:01)

Charlie and Dave and Pat welcome back Art Lewis from his two week vacation….. (runs 4:22)

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art welcome Alpha Media Market Manager Mark Thomas and Saginaw Spirit President and Managing Partner Goose Goslin for a special announcement involving WSGW and Saginaw Spirit Hockey….. (runs 9:46)

We still have tickets to give away on Tuesday and Wednesday morning to see Gordon Lightfoot…..

Coming up THIS SATURDAY….. and you can win tickets this week on The WSGW Morning Team Show…..

His long, really long, farewell tour has started…..

ALLENTOWN, Penn. (AP) _ It was the beginning of the end for Elton John on Saturday. He launched his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the first of more than 300 shows he’s planning. By the time he’s

finished in 2021, John will have performed for an estimated 6 million people.

