27-Year-Old Bay City Man Shot in Saginaw

A 27-year-old man from Bay City was killed in a shooting in Saginaw on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Brookwood Lane North.

According to Michigan State Police, someone called 9-1-1 saying they had shot the man, identified as Dashawn Anthony Skinner, during a domestic assault. Skinner was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Police say the caller is cooperating with investigators, and there are currently no suspects at large.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (517) 513-9780 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422 JAIL.