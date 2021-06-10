      Weather Alert

Former Huron County Deputy Misses Hearing, Arrest Warrant Issued

Michael Percha
Jun 10, 2021 @ 8:01am
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former Huron County Sheriff’s deputy who missed a court hearing.

Patrick O’Brien was charged with indecent exposure for exposing himself to a Port Austin woman several times last July as well as engaging in sexual activity in his home which was visible through a window. He was off duty at the time of the incidents but was placed on administrative leave.

O’Brien was scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Monday, June 7 but failed to appear, resulting in the arrest warrant. His sentencing includes up to two years in prison, plus possible additional time for missing the hearing.

