Annette Glenn Wants More Legislative Oversight in Crimes Within State Government

Michael Percha
Apr 28, 2021 @ 8:26am
Rep. Annette Glenn, R-Midland (source: MI House Republicans)

State Representative Annette Glenn is calling on the Michigan legislature to be more involved in crimes involving state departments.

An employee of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Joseph Pettit, was recently charged with embezzling more than $850,000 from the state between 2018 and 2020. The crime was discovered within the department and immediately brought to authorities.

Glenn says the legislature could help determine and implement reforms to help prevent those types of crimes. She says possible remedies the legislature could implement are still under consideration, like reviewing statutes of limitation, better oversight and accountability efforts and requests for outside audits of particular programs.

