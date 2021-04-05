Multiple Agencies Respond to Midland Warehouse Fire
(Alpha Media file photo)
Fire crews were expected to be at Midland Compounding & Consulting at 3810 James Savage Rd. for most of the day Monday, after a fire broke out there just after 7:00 a.m. A portion of James Savage Rd. was temporarily closed as firefighters fought the blaze.. No injuries were reported, and the fire was reported to be mostly contained by early afternoon.
Firefighters from Midland, Midland Township, Jerome Township, Auburn-Williams and Larkin fire departments were on scene. No information was immediately available on what caused the fire.