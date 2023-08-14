21-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Buena Vista Home

Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Buena Vista Township early Friday morning.

Authorities say someone shot at a home in the 2900 block of Wadsworth Road multiple times shortly after midnight. One of the residents, 21-year-old Thomas McCray, was hit at least once and killed. The other three people in the home reportedly suffered no injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Buena Vista Township Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.