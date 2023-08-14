WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

21-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Buena Vista Home

By jonathan.dent
August 14, 2023 6:20AM EDT
Share
21-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Buena Vista Home
(Getty Images)

Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Buena Vista Township early Friday morning.

Authorities say someone shot at a home in the 2900 block of Wadsworth Road multiple times shortly after midnight. One of the residents, 21-year-old Thomas McCray, was hit at least once and killed. The other three people in the home reportedly suffered no injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Buena Vista Township Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Township Community Schools Hires New Middle School Principal
2

Gilly's Bistro brings cultural influenced mural to Bay City
3

Police Identify Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting
4

Coleman Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Take Hostages
5

Midland County Woman Wins $519,212 Lottery Prize