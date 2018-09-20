20th Annual Bay City Wine Walk Called A Success

Organizers of Bay City’s 20th annual Wine Walk Thursday are calling the event a success with tickets apparently selling out.

Executive Director Suzanne Maxwell of Bay City’s Downtown Management Board and Development Authority says 16 area establishments participated. The more than 1,200 ticket holders were entitled to two wine samples from each site while enjoying appetizers and souvenir wine glasses.

Maxwell added Wine Walk highlights the diversity of what’s available downtown with social media driving much of the interest.

Mid Michigan Limousine provided shuttle services with wine walkers strongly encouraged to use a designated driver, Uber or a cab to get home.