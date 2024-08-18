2024 Kamala Harris v. Donald Trump battleground state polling

▶ Watch Video: Harris, Trump focus on economy as key issue in 2024 campaign

Here are CBS News’ latest estimates of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s support in the most competitive states in the country leading up to 2024 presidential election. This is where races stand today — the numbers are updated regularly.

We take a state-by-state approach, because the presidency is determined in the Electoral College, not by national popular vote. We produce estimates of current support using a statistical model that incorporates all the data we’ve collected up to this point.

That includes tens of thousands of registered voters who respond to our surveys. We poll voters in every state, but concentrate our efforts in the battlegrounds, which we expect to be more competitive. Our model combines this survey data with voter files and recent election results to anchor estimates.

CBS has a strong track record employing similar models over the past few years. Read more about the Battleground Tracker methodology here.