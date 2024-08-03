WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

2024 City of Mural Community Festival dates and locations
2023 City of Mural Community Festival

The 2024 City of Mural Community Festival is coming to Bay City. This is a  week-long celebration and runs from August 19th to 31st and highlights art, diversity, and community engagement.

The festival will feature the creation of three murals, thanks to the generous support of the Bay Area Community Foundation, Smith Foundation, and other local sponsors. Highlights include mural painting at various locations, an Andy Warhol Day kickoff event at Willew Lounge on August 19th, and mural unveilings at Dry Dock from August 28th to 31st.

2023 City of Mural Community Festival

Founder of United We Go, Gina Anayana emphasizes the importance of community collaboration in this artistic endeavor. She says this festival is a vibrant celebration of unity and creativity that you won’t want to miss.

City of Mural Community Festival 2023

“We have nine artists creating our three murals this year, meaning three artists will be
collaborating and working on a wall together. For communities to be successful, we’ve got to
work together.”  United We Go is hosting the 2nd Annual City of Mural Community Festival.

City of Mural Community Festival Sponsors Banner 2024

Mural details and locations:

● Wall 1 (Indie Spot): 48 ft x 12 ft, 1321 Broadway St., Bay City
● Wall 2 (Unclaimed Freight Ace Hardware): 40 ft x 13 ft, 706 E Midland St. Bay City
● Wall 3 (Buoy 18): 60 ft x 9 ft, 960 E Midland St. Bay City
Event Timeline:
● August 19th: Andy Warhol Day at Willew Lounge – Festival Kickoff
● August 19th-24th: Mural Painting
● August 28th-31st: Mural Unveiling at Dry Dock

2024 City of Mural Community Festival Flyer

 

