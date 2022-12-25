2023 Michigan Soybean On-farm Research Updates – Bay City

January 16, 2023 9:00AM – 1:30PM

Registration Deadline: January 6, 2023 – 12:00AM

The Double Tree, One Wenonah Park Place, Bay City, Michigan, 48708

Contact:

The Michigan Soybean Checkoff program is covering all costs. However, pre-registration is requested to ensure an accurate count for lunch and materials. To register online please go to: https://www.michigansoybean.org/2023-on-farm-research-meetings.html. To register by phone, call the Michigan Soybean Checkoff office in St. Johns at (989) 652-3294 and provide the location of the program, your name, phone number and the number of people attending. Please pre-register by Friday, January 6 for all other locations.

2023 Michigan Soybean On-farm Research Updates Flyer & Agenda

This program has been approved for 1 pesticide applicator recertification credit.

Register