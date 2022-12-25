2023 Crop and Pest Management Update Meetings

Participants of the Crop and Pest Management Update Meetings will hear MSU Extension specialists present the latest recommendations for managing weeds, diseases, insects and nematodes and receive a copy of Extension bulletin E-434 “Weed Control Guide for Field Crops.” The topics covered at the programs will be determined by the local host and will vary from site to site. Detailed agendas for all programs are available below or by calling the host MSU Extension office. Each meeting will take place 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., with registration starting at 8:30 a.m.

Cost: $40.00 per session. Frankenmuth will offer a Virtual Meeting cost is $20.00 please register

The registration fee covers includes lunch and materials. Pre-registration is required to ensure an accurate count for meals and materials. Registration will close one week prior to the event date so please plan accordingly when registering. You can register online below or by calling the host site contact phone.

2023 Crop Pest and Crop Management Updates:

January 4 — Ithaca , Gratiot Isabella Regional Education Service District, 1131 E Center St., Ithaca, MI 48847; Contact Gratiot County Extension Office at 989-875-5233

, Gratiot Isabella Regional Education Service District, 1131 E Center St., Ithaca, MI 48847; Contact Gratiot County Extension Office at 989-875-5233 January 9 — Bad Axe , Franklin Inn, 1070 E. Huron Ave., Bad Axe, MI 48413; Contact Huron County MSU Extension Office at 989-269-9949

, Franklin Inn, 1070 E. Huron Ave., Bad Axe, MI 48413; Contact Huron County MSU Extension Office at 989-269-9949 January 23 — Dowagiac, Dowagiac Conservation Club, 54551 N51 North, Dowagiac, MI 49047; Contact the St Joseph MSU Extension Office at 269-467-5511

Dowagiac Conservation Club, 54551 N51 North, Dowagiac, MI 49047; Contact the St Joseph MSU Extension Office at 269-467-5511 February 7 — Dundee, Old Mill Museum, 242 Toledo Street, Dundee, MI 48131; Contact St. Joseph County Extension office at 269-467-5511

Old Mill Museum, 242 Toledo Street, Dundee, MI 48131; Contact St. Joseph County Extension office at 269-467-5511 February 14 — **Frankenmuth, Saginaw Valley Research and Extension Center, 3775 S Reese Rd., Frankenmuth, MI 48734; Contact Lapeer County Extension Office at 810-667-0341

** This location will be available as a live webinar. If you are interested in signing up for this online event, please indicate this with your registration. Online 2023 Crop and Pest Management Updates will have a registration cost of $20.00 per person.

Registrations cancelled within seven days of program date will not be refunded. Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Restricted Use Pesticide (RUP) and Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) credits available for each date and location. Only participants who attend are eligible to receive RUP and CCA credits. MDARD RUP credits are only available to Michigan residents.

