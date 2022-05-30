      Weather Alert

2022 MSU Weed Tour is June 29

Terry Henne
May 30, 2022 @ 10:06am

Come join us to view the latest in corn and soybean weed control research.

We are excited to invite you to the 2022 Michigan State University Weed Tour at the MSU Plant Pathology Farm (3735 College Road, Lansing, MI 48910) on the MSU Campus on Wednesday, June 29. The tour will provide ample opportunity for participants to look at corn and soybean research plots and participate in some short field presentations. Registration/check-in will begin with coffee and donuts from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The field tour will kick off at 9:30 a.m. and the morning tour concludes with lunch.

After lunch, the afternoon tours will begin at 1 p.m. with two concurrent sessions:

  1. Weed Control in Horticultural Crops, located at MSU Horticulture Farm on College Road, south of Jolly Road
  2. Non-GMO Soybean Weed Control Tour, located at MSU Plant Pathology Farm

Recertification credits have been requested for Certified Crop Advisors and Private, Commercial Core, and Category 1A Pesticide Applicator Licenses.

Pre-registration is $30 per participant, which includes a tour booklet and lunch. Pre-registration is required and will close on June 22. On-site registration is $40.

REGISTER FOR THE 2022 MSU WEED TOUR

