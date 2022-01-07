2022 Crop and Pest Management Update Meetings- January 12th- Ithaca

January 12, 2022
Gratiot Isabella Regional Education Service District
Contact: Clinton County Extension Office at 989-224-5240
Participants of the Crop and Pest Management Update Meetings will hear MSU Extension specialists present the latest recommendations for managing weeds, diseases, insects and nematodes and receive a copy of Extension bulletin E-434 “Weed Control Guide for Field Crops.” The topics covered at the programs will be determined by the local host and will vary from site to site. Detailed agendas for all programs are available below or by calling the host MSU Extension office. Each meeting will take place 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., with registration starting at 8:30 a.m.
The registration fee for each program is $35.00 and includes lunch and materials. Pre-registration is required to ensure an accurate count for meals and materials. Registration will close one week prior to the event date so please plan accordingly when registering. You can register online below or by calling the host site contact phone.
2022 Crop Pest and Crop Management Updates:
Registrations cancelled within seven days of program date will not be refunded.
Register