2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half.

The show employed a unique format, beginning with an award ceremony hosted by singer and actress Audra McDonald that was streamed on Paramount+. The ceremony was followed by the live concert event “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!,” hosted by Leslie Odom Jr., and broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

The final three awards, Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical, were presented during the primetime special.

“Jagged Little Pill,” the musical featuring songs and music written by Alanis Morissette, received the most nominations with 15, including for Best Musical. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” followed close behind with 14 and took home the big prize of Best Musical.

The full list of winners and nominees is below:

Best Play

“The Inheritance” – Matthew Lopez — Winner

“Grand Horizons” – Bess Wohl

“Sea Wall/A Life” – Simon Stephens and Nick Payne

“Slave Play” – Jeremy O. Harris

“The Sound Inside” – Adam Rapp

Best Musical

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner

“Jagged Little Pill”

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Revival of a Play

“A Soldier’s Play” — Winner

“Betrayal”

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

Best Book of a Musical

Diablo Cody – “Jagged Little Pill” — Winner

John Logan – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, and Kees Prins – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Andrew Burnap – “The Inheritance” — Winner

Ian Barford – “Linda Vista”

Jake Gyllenhaal – “Sea Wall/A Life”

Tom Hiddleston – “Betrayal”

Tom Sturridge – “Sea Wall/A Life”

Blair Underwood – “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Mary-Louise Parker – “The Sound Inside” — Winner

Joaquina Kalukango – “Slave Play”

Laura Linney – “My Name Is Lucy Barton”

Audra McDonald – “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Aaron Tveit – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Adrienne Warren – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” — Winner

Karen Olivo – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Elizabeth Stanley – “Jagged Little Pill”

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

David Alan Grier – “A Soldier’s Play” — Winner

Ato Blankson-Wood – “Slave Play”

James Cusati-Moyer – “Slave Play”

John Benjamin Hickey – “The Inheritance”

Paul Hilton – “The Inheritance”

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Lois Smith – “The Inheritance” — Winner

Jane Alexander – “Grand Horizons”

Chalia La Tour – “Slave Play”

Annie McNamara – “Slave Play”

Cora Vander Broek – “Linda Vista”

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Danny Burstein – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner

Derek Klena – “Jagged Little Pill”

Sean Allan Krill – “Jagged Little Pill”

Sahr Ngaujah – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Daniel J. Watts – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Lauren Patten – “Jagged Little Pill” — Winner

Kathryn Gallagher – “Jagged Little Pill”

Celia Rose Gooding – “Jagged Little Pill”

Robyn Hurder – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Myra Lucretia Taylor – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Direction of a Play

Stephen Daldry – “The Inheritance” — Winner

David Cromer – “The Sound Inside”

Kenny Leon – “A Soldier’s Play”

Jamie Lloyd – “Betrayal”

Robert O’Hara – “Slave Play”

Best Direction of a Musical

Alex Timbers – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner

Phyllida Lloyd – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Diane Paulus – “Jagged Little Pill”

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics Written for the Theatre)

Christopher Nightingale (music) – “A Christmas Carol” — Winner

Paul Englishby (music) – “The Inheritance”

Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb (music) – “The Rose Tattoo”

Lindsay Jones (music) – “Slave Play”

Daniel Kluger (music) – “The Sound Inside”

Best Choreography

Sonya Tayeh – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui – “Jagged Little Pill”

Anthony Van Laast – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Rob Howell – “A Christmas Carol” — Winner

Bob Crowley – “The Inheritance”

Soutra Gilmour – “Betrayal”

Derek McLane – “A Soldier’s Play”

Clint Ramos – “Slave Play”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Derek McLane – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy MacKinnon – “Jagged Little Pill”

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell – “A Christmas Carol” — Winner

Dede Ayite – “Slave Play”

Dede Ayite – “A Soldier’s Play”

Bob Crowley – “The Inheritance”

Clint Ramos – “The Rose Tattoo”

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Catherine Zuber – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner

Emily Rebholz – “Jagged Little Pill”

Mark Thompson – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Hugh Vanstone – “A Christmas Carol” — Winner

Jiyoun Chang – “Slave Play”

Jon Clark – “The Inheritance”

Heather Gilbert – “The Sound Inside”

Allen Lee Hughes – “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Justin Townsend – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner

Bruno Poet – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Justin Townsend – “Jagged Little Pill”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Simon Baker – “A Christmas Carol” — Winner

Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid – “The Inheritance”

Lindsay Jones – “Slave Play”

Daniel Kluger – “Sea Wall/A Life”

Daniel Kluger – “The Sound Inside”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner

Jonathan Deans – “Jagged Little Pill”

Nevin Steinberg – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Orchestration