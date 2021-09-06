2021 Soybean Harvest Equipment Field Day held Sept. 28

On average, soybean producers lose 1 to 2 bushels per acre during soybean harvest. Given the projected soybean market price for the 2021-2022 marketing year, this translates to $13.85 to $27.70 per acre of lost income. Adverse conditions such as short plants, lodged plants and repeated wetting and drying cycles can significantly increase harvest losses beyond these levels. Because of this, the Michigan Soybean Committee is cooperating with Michigan State University Extension, Kendall English Farms, AWS Airbar Systems, Burnips Equipment, Ellens Equipment, Humm Farms, Hutson Equipment, and Janson Equipment Company to conduct the 10th annual Soybean Harvest Equipment Field Day.
The field day will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in a field located directly across the road from 6870 E. Tyler Road, Breckenridge, MI 48615. The field and parking are located on the north side of the road about three quarters of a mile east of Wisner Road.
Equipment company representatives will discuss specific recommendations for fine-tuning their combines and the following topics and equipment will be demonstrated or presented:
In addition to learning new information and watching the newest equipment run in the field, participants will receive educational materials related to measuring and minimizing soybean harvest losses and enjoy a complementary barbeque lunch.
There is no charge for the field day. However, preregistration is requested by calling 269-673-0370 ext. 2562 before noon on Friday, Sept. 24, to ensure an accurate count for lunch and educational materials. Please call this same number and extension for cancellation and rescheduling information as this is not a rain or shine event.
This article was produced by a partnership between MSU Extension and the Michigan Soybean Checkoff program.