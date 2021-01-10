2021 Michigan Soybean On-farm Research Winter Meeting
January 19, 2021 9:00AM – 11:00AM
This is a Zoom meeting
Contact: Mike Staton, [email protected], 269-355-3376
The results of the 13 soybean on-farm research projects conducted by the Michigan Soybean On-farm Research program (a partnership between MSU Extension and the Michigan Soybean Committee) will be presented during an online Zoom meeting. The latest MSU disease management research results and recommendations will also be covered. Participants will earn pesticide applicator recertification credits and have an opportunity to provide input into the 2021 on-farm projects. Time is available for questions, comments and discussion. Agenda Welcome and Soybean Checkoff Update — Janna Fritz, Mark Seamon and Laurie Isley Summary of MSU Small Plot and On-farm Disease Management Research Trials — Dr. Martin Chilvers, MSU Extension field crop pathologist and Mike Staton, MSU Extension soybean educator Break Summary of the On-farm Agronomic Management Trials Conducted in 2020 — Mike Staton Identifying Potential 2020 Research Projects and Discussion — Mike Staton & Ty Bodeis This program has been approved for 2 pesticide applicator recertification credits
Register