2021 Emmy Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were held Sunday night, as stars from across the TV industry vied to take home the coveted award. Cedric the Entertainer hosted the show, which was broadcast live from Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.

Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” came into the night with the most nominations with 13 and took home four awards. Netflix’s “The Crown” received 11 nominations and ended up with the biggest haul of the night with seven wins. Debbie Allen received the 2021 Governor’s Award.

Jean Smart received the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on HBO’s “Hacks.” Kate Winslet, who worked alongside Smart in “Mare of Easttown,” another HBO production, was given the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie.

Jean Smart from “Hacks” appears at the 73rd Emmy Awards. Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

After last year’s mostly virtual show, the 2021 ceremony took place before a limited live audience made up of nominees and select guests. All attendees were asked to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Check out the full list of winners and nominees below.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — Winner

“Conan”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — Winner

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, “Hacks” — Winner

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” — Winner

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Ted Lasso” — Winner

“Black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“Hacks”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Ewan McGregor, “Halston” — Winner

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “Hamilton”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” — Winner

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“The Queen’s Gambit” — Winner

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” — Winner

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” — Winner

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” — Winner

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” — Winner

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” — Winner

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” — Winner

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown” — Winner

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown” — Winner

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Crown” — Winner

“The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“This is Us”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live” — Winner

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020” — Winner

“Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special”

“The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards”

“The Oscars”

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“Hamilton” — Winner

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“8:46” – Dave Chappelle

“Friends: The Reunion”

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

“Hacks” (Episode: “There Is No Line”), Directed by Lucia Aniello — Winner

“B Positive” (Episode: “Pilot”), Directed by James Burrows

“The Flight Attendant” (Episode: “In Case of Emergency”), Directed by Susanna Fogel

“Mom” (Episode: “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”), Directed by James Widdoes

“Ted Lasso” (Episode: “Biscuits”), Directed by Zach Braff

“Ted Lasso” (Episode: “The Hope that Kills You”), Directed by MJ Delaney

“Ted Lasso” (Episode: “Make Rebecca Great Again”), Directed by Declan Lowney

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

“The Crown” (Episode: “War”), Directed by Jessica Hobbs — Winner

“Bridgerton” (Episode: “Diamond of the First Water”), Directed by Julie Anne Robinson

“The Crown” (Episode: “Fairytale”), Directed by Benjamin Caron

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Episode: “The Wilderness”), Directed by Liz Garbus

“The Mandalorian” (Episode: “Chapter 9: The Marshal”), Directed by Jon Favreau

“Pose” (Episode: “Series Finale”), Directed by Steven Canals

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“The Queen’s Gambit,” Directed by Scott Frank — Winner

“Hamilton,” Directed by Thomas Kail

“I May Destroy You” (Episode: “Ego Death”), Directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel

“I May Destroy You” (Episode: “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”), Directed by Sam Miller

“Mare of Easttown,” Directed by Craig Zobel

“The Underground Railroad,” Directed by Barry Jenkins

“WandaVision,” Directed by Matt Shakman

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

“Hacks” (Episode: “There Is No Line”), Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky — Winner

“The Flight Attendant” (Episode: “In Case of Emergency”), Written by Steve Yockey

“Girls5eva” (Episode: “Pilot”), Written by Meredith Scardino

“PEN15” (Episode: “Play”), Written by Maya Erskine

“Ted Lasso” (Episode: “Make Rebecca Great Again”), Written by Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis

“Ted Lasso” (Episode: “Pilot”), Written by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

“The Crown” (Episode: “War”), written by Peter Morgan — Winner

“The Boys” (Episode: “What I Know”), written by Rebecca Sonnenshine

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Episode: “Home”), written by Yahlin Chang

“Lovecraft Country” (Episode: “Sundown”), written by Misha Green

“The Mandalorian” (Episode: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”), written by Dave Filoni

“The Mandalorian” (Episode: “Chapter 16: The Rescue”), written by Jon Favreau

“Pose” (Episode: “Series Finale”), written by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“I May Destroy You,” Written by Michaela Coel — Winner

“Mare of Easttown,” Written by Brad Ingelsby

“The Queen’s Gambit,” Written by Scott Frank

“WandaVision” (Episode: “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”), Written by Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron

“WandaVision” (Episode: “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”), Written by Jac Schaeffer

“WandaVision” (Episode: “Previously On”), Written by Laura Donney

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series