2020 Soybean Management and Research Technologies on-farm research meetings

The results from the 2019 Soybean Management and Research Technologies (SMaRT) on-farm research projects will be presented at six programs around Michigan in January 2020. All programs will begin at 9 a.m. and end with a complimentary lunch. The dates and locations for the six 2020 Soybean Management and Research Technologies Meetings are below:
- Jan. 7, Wagon Wheel American Grill, 7888 E. Grand River Ave., Portland, MI 48875
- Jan. 9, The Brentwood Restaurant, 178 Park Dr., Caro, MI 48723
- Jan. 14, Cabela’s, 110 Cabela Boulevard East, Dundee, MI 48131
- Jan. 16, Baker College Welcome Center, 1309 South M-52, Owosso, MI 48867
- Jan. 22, GreenMark Equipment, 16700 Heimbach Rd., Three Rivers, MI 49093
- Jan. 23, The Trestle Stop Restaurant, 3366 M-40, Hamilton, MI 49419
Participants will learn how various management practices and products impacted soybean yields and income in the 2019 SMaRT on-farm research trials. Manni Singh, MSU cropping systems agronomist, and Tom Siler, graduate research assistant, will present research results about how soybean planting date, maturity group, planting rate and seed treatment interact to affect yield and income. Christy Sprague, MSU weed science specialist, will discuss weed control challenges for 2020.
Time has been allocated for input, questions and open discussion regarding the information presented at the program and future SMaRT on-farm research projects. This program has been approved for two pesticide applicator recertification credits.
The Michigan Soybean Checkoff program is covering all costs. However, pre-registration is requested to ensure an accurate count for lunch and materials. Please call the Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee office in Frankenmuth, Michigan, at 877-769-6424 or register online at 2020 Soybean Management and Research Technologies Meetings.
Please register before Friday, Jan. 3 for the Portland and Caro locations and by Monday, Jan. 10 for all other locations.
This article was produced by the SMaRT project (Soybean Management and Research Technology). The SMaRT project was developed to help Michigan producers increase soybean yields and farm profitability. SMaRT is a partnership between Michigan State University Extension and the Michigan Soybean Checkoff program.