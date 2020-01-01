2020 Great Lakes Hop and Barley Conference
March 5, 2020 – March 7, 2020
Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest, 1275 S Huron St, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Contact: Betsy Braid, braidbet@msu.edu, 517-884-7081
Attend the sixth annual conference, March 5-7 at the Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The conference will feature an introductory pre-conference for beginners on March 5, individual hop and barley tracks covering advanced topics on March 6, and an exciting plenary session as well as an offsite tasting and beer pairing on March 7. The tracks are designed for both growers and brewers.
Several prominent speakers from around the country will be on hand to discuss: horticultural practices, pest and disease control, harvest and post-harvest practices, nutrient management, storage and quality, profitability and much more. In addition, the results of several research trials will be provided.
We are also excited to again partner with the Michigan Brewers Guild for a special networking reception for attendees.
