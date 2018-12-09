2019 SMaRT (Soybean Management and Research Technology) Meetings

Date: January 8, 2019 – January 23, 2019
Time: 8:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Contact: Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee office, 877-769-6424; Mike Staton, staton@anr.msu.edu, 269-673-0370, ext. 2562

The results of the 2018 SMaRT on-farm research projects will be presented. Participants will also learn about other checkoff-funded research and soybean cyst nematodes. Time is available for questions, comments and discussion.

The Michigan Soybean Checkoff program is covering all costs. However, pre-registration is requested to ensure an accurate count for lunch and materials. Please register by following the link below or call the Michigan Soybean Checkoff office in Frankenmuth at 877-769-6424 and provide the location of the program, your name, phone number and the number of people attending. Please register before Friday, January 4 for the Portland and Caro locations, and before Tuesday, January 14 for all other locations.

When & Where – PLEASE REGISTER FOR ONE OF THE FOLLOWING DATES/LOCATIONS:

  • January 8 at Wagon Wheel American Grill, 7888 E Grand River Ave, Portland, MI 48875
  • January 9 at The Brentwood Restaurant, 178 Park Dr, Caro, MI  48723
  • January 17 at Baker College Welcome Center, 1309 South M-52, Owosso, MI 48867
  • January 18 at Dowagiac Conservation Club, 54551 M-51 North, Dowagiac, MI 49047
  • January 22 at Dearth Community Center, 262 S Sprague St, Coldwater, MI 49036
  • January 23 at The Trestle Stop Restaurant, 3366 M-40, Hamilton, MI 49419

Time – All programs will begin at 8:45 a.m. and will end with a complimentary lunch.

AGENDA

8:45 a.m.    Registration and coffee

9:00 a.m.    Soybean Checkoff and Association Updates – Local MSPC and MSA board members

9:15 a.m.    Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition – Dr. George Bird, MSU Professor Emeritus

9:45 a.m.   Specific Recommendations for Managing SCN in 2019 and Beyond – Dr. Marisol Quintanilla, MSU Nematologist 

10:15 a.m.  Break

10:30 a.m.  2018 SMaRT On-farm Research Trial Results – Mike Staton, MSU Extension Educator

11:50 a.m.  Role of Precision Farming in On-farm Research – Ty Bodeis, MSPC Soybean Production Specialist

12:10 p.m.  Identify Potential 2019 Research Projects and Discussion – Mike Staton & Mark Seamon

12:30 p.m.  Complimentary Lunch (courtesy of Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee)

This program has been approved for 2 pesticide applicator recertification credits.

