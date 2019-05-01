2019 Saginaw County Sheriff Awards

Saginaw County officers joined together Wednesday, May 1 at the Kochville Township VFW Post 9809 to celebrate the deeds of deputies and volunteers within the last year.

Sheriff Bill Federspiel opened the 2019 Saginaw County Sheriff’s Awards with several jokes, but the tone set by some awards were serious enough to bring audience members to tears.

One award was presented to Special Deputy Dave Hartung, who utilized life saving CPR techniques on a drowning young boy in August 2018. Several members in the audience became emotional when they discovered the boy was his great-grandson, who survived thanks to his grandfather’s quick actions.

Other awards were given to deputies and corrections officers who helped during the laundry fire at the Saginaw County Jail on March 29. The final presentation was the Saginaw County Exchange Club Officer of the Year award, given to Deputy Addison Burton for his work and dedication on a nearly two-year-old hit and run case.