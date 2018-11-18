2019 Dry Bean Outlook Conference

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST

DoubleTree by Hilton Bay City – Riverfront

One Wenonah Park Place

Bay City, MI 48708

The Dry Bean Outlook Conference is designed to look closely at the dry bean industry in terms of opportunities, trends and developments. The event is designed for dry bean growers, but the industry is also invited. Because space is limited, preregistration is required, and there will be no registration at the door. We encourage dry bean shippers to let their dry bean producers know about this program, and encourage attendance. From retail trends to food safety, production issues and market forces, this will be an information packed event that every professional dry bean grower should attend. Seating is limited, so act now and make sure you get this on your calendar!

Seating is limited so we need your RSVP now.

There is no charge for this event, but registration is required.

Registration will close on Dec. 1st, and there will be no

“at the door” registration.

CCA Credits – 3.5 CM; 1.0 PM; 0.5 SW

RUP Credits – 1A, 1B, Comm CORE, Priv CORE