2019 Bay City Employee Of The Year Announced
Bay City Water Department Supervisor Doug Carmona. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
The Supervisor of Bay City’s Water Department has been named by his fellow workers as 2019 Employee of the Year.
Doug Carmona stepped into his current job just within the last year after having worked for the city for almost 23 years.
Carmona’s family joined him for the surprise award presentation that came during the City Commission’s Finance and Policy Committee meeting.
Carmona added the city is making good progress replacing old lead water lines under a state mandate.