2018 Soybean Harvest Equipment Field Day

Date: September 13, 2018

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: 1980 E Hotchkiss Road, Bay City, MI 48706

Contact: Mike Staton, 269-673-0370 ext. 2562

Reducing soybean harvest losses is an easy and effective way to increase farm income by $9.25 to $18.50 per acre in 2018. This field day will provide participants with new information and educational materials about reducing soybean harvest losses. Equipment company representatives will discuss specific recommendations for fine-tuning their combines and the following topics and equipment will be demonstrated or presented:

Draper heads

Auger heads

Air-assisted reels

Harvest loss measurements

Harvest recommendations

There is no charge for this program which will be held from 11am – 3pm on Thursday, September 13; the program will begin with a presentation on reducing the spread of herbicide-resistant weeds at 11am.

As a complimentary lunch and reference materials will be provided, registration is requested by calling Mike Staton at 269-673-0370 ext. 2562 before noon on Friday, September 7. Please call this same number and extension for cancellation and rescheduling information.

Sponsors: Burk Farms, AWS Airbar Systems, Bader and Sons Company, Burnips Equipment Company, Crary Industries, Delta College, Janson Equipment, LG Seeds, Weiss Equipment, the Michigan Soybean Checkoff, and Michigan State University Extension.