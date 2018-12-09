Date: December 18, 2018

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: MSU Pavilion 4301 Farm Lane Lansing, MI 48910

Contact: George Silva, silvag@msu.edu or Eaton County MSU Extension, 517-543-4467.

Welcome to the 2018 Integrated Crop and Pest Management Update Registration.

This event will address:

Research based MSU recommendations for weed, insect, disease and fertilizer for 2018

Review of the 2018 late planting season, floods and drought

Weeds, insects and disease resistance management

Soil fertility and nutrient management

Soil health

2019 Weed Control Guide E-434

Cost: $60 (includes refreshments, lunch and handouts including the 2019 MSU Weed Control Guide and other bulletins)

Cancellations received after Dec. 14 will incur a $30 cancellation fee.

Registration is now open through Dec. 17, 2018. Please note: this event is limited to 350 participants.