2018 Integrated Crop and Pest Management Update

Date: December 18, 2018
Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Location: MSU Pavilion 4301 Farm Lane Lansing, MI 48910
Contact: George Silva, silvag@msu.edu or Eaton County MSU Extension, 517-543-4467.

Welcome to the 2018 Integrated Crop and Pest Management Update Registration.

This event will address:

  • Research based MSU recommendations for weed, insect, disease and fertilizer for 2018
  • Review of the 2018 late planting season, floods and drought
  • Weeds, insects and disease resistance management
  • Soil fertility and nutrient management
  • Soil health
  • 2019 Weed Control Guide E-434

Cost: $60 (includes refreshments, lunch and handouts including the 2019 MSU Weed Control Guide and other bulletins)

Cancellations received after Dec. 14 will incur a $30 cancellation fee.

Registration is now open through Dec. 17, 2018. Please note: this event is limited to 350 participants.

