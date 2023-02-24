2-year-old girl among 6 wounded in shooting in Philadelphia schoolyard

A 2-year-old girl and five teenagers were among seven people wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in a schoolyard in Philadelphia, officials said.

The shooting was reported at about 5:50 p.m. ET in the schoolyard of the James G. Blaine School in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, according to Philadelphia police.

Six people, ranging in age from 2 to 31, were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, police said. All were reported to be in stable condition as of Thursday night.

The 2-year-old girl was shot once in the leg, according to police, and a 15-year-old boy was struck twice in the chest and once in the right thigh, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was struck twice by gunfire — once in the arm and in the leg, police disclosed, while another 16-year-old boy was shot once in the arm. A 13-year-old boy was shot in the hand, police said.

A 31-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg, police said.

A 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound on his left thigh and was taken to the hospital by an Uber, police said.

No suspects have been arrested, police said, and there was no word on a motive. The circumstances of the shooting were still unclear.

According to CBS Philadelphia, police found about 28 shell casings at the scene.