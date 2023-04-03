WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

2 workers killed in construction site collapse at JFK Airport

By CBS News
April 3, 2023 3:11PM EDT
Share

Two construction workers died at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Monday morning, CBS New York reported. 

The workers were trapped in a trench for more than an hour after an accident at an airport construction site that involved some kind of collapse, according to the news station, which recorded aerial footage of the scene outside the generating facility that provides power to JFK. The collapse happened at around 11:25 a.m. local time.

Video footage shows numerous first responders crowded around what appears to be a long and narrow ditch cordoned off by planks, while the arm of a bulldozer parked near the edge reaches downward. 

Both individuals trapped in the trench were transported to a hospital after being pulled out, CBS New York reported, but neither survived their injuries.

Details about the construction site collapse and how it may have occurred are still unclear. JFK Airport had not commented publicly on the incident or the workers’ deaths as of Monday afternoon.

Popular Stories

1

Police Search for Two Suspects in Attempted Robbery in Bay City
2

Bay City Plans to Issue Bonds for Infrastructure Improvements
3

Michigan Couple Waives Extradition Hearing in Kansas Double Murder
4

12 People Sought or Arrested for Pot Dispensary Break-Ins
5

Pair awaiting extradition in Saginaw jail on homicide charges in Kansas