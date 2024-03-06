2 women killed, man injured in shooting at Vegas store

Two women are dead and a man is injured after an early-morning shooting at a convenience store in Las Vegas, authorties said Monday. The suspect fled the crime scene on a bicycle, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lieutenant Jason Johansson described the suspect as a Black man wearing black or dark clothes and a mask, which may have been a surgical mask. He asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact police.

The shooting occurred inside a convenience store in Las Vegas’ East Valley neighborhood. Police were alerted to the incident at around 3:25 a.m. local time, Johansson said, and received multiple calls from people inside the store. Video footage showed the suspect approach the business on his bicycle, open fire through an open door, and flee the scene.

Two victims were found inside the store, and one was found in the parking lot of the business. The person found outside was a woman in her 20s, who was pronounced dead on the scene. Of the two found inside the business, one was a woman who died after being transported to a local hospital. The other was a man who is in stable condition, Johansson said.

Johansson said it was possible that one of the victims knew the shooter, and that there is a possibility that the shooting was a targeted attack.

“Right now we have someone who went and shot people in a store who is outstanding. Obviously, there’s a certain threat that goes with that. We do however believe that there was someone who was shot that was connected and knows who this person is,” Johansson said. “Right now we’re in the process of working through that to determine if it was targeted or random. But right now, based on information that I know, we believe that it was targeted.”