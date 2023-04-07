WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

2 suspects arrested in shooting deaths of 3 Florida teens

By CBS News
April 7, 2023 12:11PM EDT
A Florida sheriff announced Friday two suspects have been arrested in the shooting deaths of three teenagers. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said authorities are searching for a third suspect.

During a press conference Friday morning, Woods said all of the suspects were juveniles, but he didn’t provide exact ages.

The suspects and the victims were associated with a gang “in some shape or form,” the sheriff said. Investigators determined that the group was involved in committing burglaries and robberies, Woods said.

“Basically, simple terms, there is no honor among thieves,” Woods said. “And at some point, these three individuals turned on our three victims and murdered them.”

Police identified one of the victims as 16-year-old Layla Silvernail. The other victims have been identified as a 17-year-old male and another 16-year-old female.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

