2 police officers shot and killed in Los Angeles County

Two police officers were shot and killed in the Los Angeles County city of El Monte late Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is also dead.

The shooting occurred at about 4:45 p.m. local time when El Monte police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a motel. When they arrived at the scene, the officers “immediately took gunfire,” police said.

The two El Monte police officers were initially wounded and rushed to LAC+USC Medical Center, where they later died, police said. The officers were not immediately identified.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was also shot and killed, CBS Los Angeles reports.

“There are no words to describe our grief and devastation by this senseless act as we learned about the passing of two of our police officers,” the city of El Monte and the El Monte Police Department said in a joint statement. “It weighs heavy on our hearts and we are sending our support to their families.”